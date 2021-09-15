State sees decline in cases, hospitalizations but lands second in COVID death rates

The Mississippi State Department of Health releases data showing a steady decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but Mississippi trails behind New Jersey with the second highest COVID death rates in the nation.

As of September 13, Mississippi clocks in 299 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people, coming in second after New Jersey’s 305 deaths per 100,000. Additionally, the state ranks sixth in the highest rate of COVID-19 cases with 15,467 cases per 100,000 people.

Today, MSDH is reporting 2,353 more cases of COVID-19, 39 deaths, and 106 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the state. The state has a total of 468,498 cases and 9,100 deaths, and 1,247,757 persons have been fully vaccinated.

According to MSDH’s data charts, the case and hospitalization numbers are steadily declining after aggressive peaks during August.

Lafayette County has gained 50 new COVID-19 cases, one death, one LTC facility outbreak and one LTC facility death. This brings the county’s total to 8,008 cases, 136 deaths, 193 LTC facility outbreaks and 56 LTC facility deaths.

As of September 13, Mississippi state hospitals have 1,097 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection, 38 patients with suspected infection, 389 patients in an ICU and 280 patients on ventilators.