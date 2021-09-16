Mississippi Ranks 35th in the Nation for K-12 Achievement

Published 10:08 am Thursday, September 16, 2021

By Staff Report

Mississippi ranks 35th in the nation for K-12 achievement in 2021, climbing from 50th in 2013, according to the latest Quality Counts report published in Education Week.

The report examines achievement in school systems from prekindergarten through grade 12 and socioeconomic factors leading to success in adulthood.

Mississippi earned an overall grade of C-minus (70.8 out of 100 points), close to the nation’s overall grade of C (76.2 out of 100 points).

The report highlighted Mississippi as one of only four states that closed the achievement gap by more than four points between 2003 and 2019: Illinois (-6.9), Mississippi (-5.4), Nevada (-4.8) and Florida (-4.4).

“Student achievement has been steadily climbing in Mississippi because teachers, school leaders and families have raised expectations for what our students can accomplish,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “Other states now look to Mississippi to learn how to improve outcomes for students.”

For the past three years, Mississippi ranked No.2 for improvement among all states and the District of Columbia. From 2020 to 2021, Mississippi gained 0.3 points on the Quality Counts scale, and only four states improved their score by one point or more: Kentucky (+1.7) Washington (+1.1), District of Columbia (+1.0) and Georgia (+1.0).

Mississippi’s most improved ranking was based on the state’s gains on the 2019 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). Mississippi achieved the No. 1 spot in the nation for gains on the NAEP, known as the Nation’s Report Card. NAEP measures student proficiency in 4th and 8th grade reading and mathematics. Mississippi was the only state in the nation to show significant increases in three of the four NAEP subjects. The District of Columbia was the only jurisdiction to show gains in three of four subjects.

More News

Mississippi Ranks 35th in the Nation for K-12 Achievement

Planning Commission okays proposed Oxford Commons sports complex

Deaths in hospitalized COVID patients was the highest in early 2021

Oxford Eagle Sports Break: Episode 4

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...