Oxford Eagle Sports Break: Episode 4

Published 8:00 am Thursday, September 16, 2021

By Jake Thompson

Welcome to the Oxford Eagle Sports Break sponsored by Endurance Physical Therapy.

It is a super-sized episode this week with the 50th Annual Crosstown Classic taking place. Both Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe and Lafayette Head coach Micheal Fair are on to discuss the biggest non-region game on the schedule taking place in Lafayette County, which also serves as the final tune-up before entering region play next week.

Then Water Valley head coach Brad Embry discusses the Blue Devils big win over Northpoint Christian as well their game at Calhoun City on Friday.

More News

Mississippi Ranks 35th in the Nation for K-12 Achievement

Planning Commission okays proposed Oxford Commons sports complex

Deaths in hospitalized COVID patients was the highest in early 2021

Oxford Eagle Sports Break: Episode 4

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...