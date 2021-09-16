Oxford Eagle Sports Break: Episode 4

Welcome to the Oxford Eagle Sports Break sponsored by Endurance Physical Therapy.

It is a super-sized episode this week with the 50th Annual Crosstown Classic taking place. Both Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe and Lafayette Head coach Micheal Fair are on to discuss the biggest non-region game on the schedule taking place in Lafayette County, which also serves as the final tune-up before entering region play next week.

Then Water Valley head coach Brad Embry discusses the Blue Devils big win over Northpoint Christian as well their game at Calhoun City on Friday.