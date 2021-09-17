Oxford man charged with Grand Larceny

Published 5:13 pm Friday, September 17, 2021

By Maya Martin

On July 19th, 2021, the Oxford Police Department took a report from an individual who had their trailer stolen from behind the Ole Miss Rentals office.

On September 16th, the truck that was seen in surveillance video stealing the trailer was seen at Rockette’s with the trailer in tow. Sheron Blackmon, 63, of Oxford, was identified as the individual stealing the trailer.

Blackmon was arrested for Grand Larceny and given a $5,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

