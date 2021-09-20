Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department’s Crime Report for September 20

Published 11:53 am Monday, September 20, 2021

By Staff Report

Arrest(s):

1 DUI 1st, suspended license, reckless driving

1 Public drunk

1 DUI 1st refusal, driving on wrong side of road

Report(s):

4 Accidents

10 Agency assists

1 Alarm

3 Animal complaints

2 Civil matters

1 Court detail

5 Disturbances

1 Fraud

1 Grand larceny

1 Harassment

6 Information

3 Juvenile complaints

1 Noise complaint

1 Petit larceny

1 Public drunk

2 Reckless driving

1 Road obstruction

16 Service calls

4 Suspicious acitivities

4 Suspicious persons

3 Suspicious vehicles

4 Traffic complaints

4 Transports

1 Trespassing

5 Welfare concerns

4 Service process

More News

Oxford Police Department’s Crime for September 20

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department’s Crime Report for September 20

LCSD to host women’s self-defense classes throughout the year

FDA only recommends 65 and older, high-risk individuals to get booster shots

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...