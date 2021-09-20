Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department’s Crime Report for September 20
Published 11:53 am Monday, September 20, 2021
Arrest(s):
1 DUI 1st, suspended license, reckless driving
1 Public drunk
1 DUI 1st refusal, driving on wrong side of road
Report(s):
4 Accidents
10 Agency assists
1 Alarm
3 Animal complaints
2 Civil matters
1 Court detail
5 Disturbances
1 Fraud
1 Grand larceny
1 Harassment
6 Information
3 Juvenile complaints
1 Noise complaint
1 Petit larceny
1 Public drunk
2 Reckless driving
1 Road obstruction
16 Service calls
4 Suspicious acitivities
4 Suspicious persons
3 Suspicious vehicles
4 Traffic complaints
4 Transports
1 Trespassing
5 Welfare concerns
4 Service process