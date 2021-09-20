Oxford Police Department’s Crime for September 20

Published 4:15 pm Monday, September 20, 2021

By Staff Report

44 Tickets

27 Accidents

Arrest(s):

2 DUI 1st, careless driving

1 DUI 1st, one headlight, possession of a schedule II drug

1 Failure to yield blue lights, no insurance, ran stop sign, excessive speeding, careless driving, disorderly conduct – failure to comply

9 Open container

1 Possession of a schedule I drug

1 Possession of a schedule I drug, no tag

3 Possession of paraphernalia

4 Public drunk

1 Public drunk, open container

1 Warrant served

Report(s):

6 Alarms

4 Ambulance assists

1 Code enforcement

4 Disturbing the peace

3 Domestic disturbances

1 Grand larceny

1 Improper parking

1 Joyriding

1 Lost property

4 Malicious mischief

2 Noise violations

1 Other agency assist

6 Petit larceny

1 Property damage

1 Scam

2 Shoplifting

2 Simple assaults

6 Suspicious activities

1 Suspicious person

3 Vehicle searches

5 Welfare concerns

