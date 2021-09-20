Oxford Police Department’s Crime for September 20
Published 4:15 pm Monday, September 20, 2021
44 Tickets
27 Accidents
Arrest(s):
2 DUI 1st, careless driving
1 DUI 1st, one headlight, possession of a schedule II drug
1 Failure to yield blue lights, no insurance, ran stop sign, excessive speeding, careless driving, disorderly conduct – failure to comply
9 Open container
1 Possession of a schedule I drug
1 Possession of a schedule I drug, no tag
3 Possession of paraphernalia
4 Public drunk
1 Public drunk, open container
1 Warrant served
Report(s):
6 Alarms
4 Ambulance assists
1 Code enforcement
4 Disturbing the peace
3 Domestic disturbances
1 Grand larceny
1 Improper parking
1 Joyriding
1 Lost property
4 Malicious mischief
2 Noise violations
1 Other agency assist
6 Petit larceny
1 Property damage
1 Scam
2 Shoplifting
2 Simple assaults
6 Suspicious activities
1 Suspicious person
3 Vehicle searches
5 Welfare concerns