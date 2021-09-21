Della Davidson Elementary named a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School

The Oxford School District is now the home of a Blue Ribbon School.

On Tuesday, US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 325 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools, including Della Davidson Elementary.

Della Davidson was one of four Mississippi schools to be recognized for the honor. Woolmarket Elementary School in Biloxi, Brandon Elementary School and East Hancock Elementary School in Kiln were the other three to be named a National Blue Ribbon School.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“The coveted Blue National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content,” said Oxford school superintendent Bradley Roberson. “The National Blue Ribbon School banner gracing a school hallway is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning. I am so proud of Della Davidson Elementary.”

The US Department of Education recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates.

The two categories are Exemplary High-Performing School, which is a school among their respective state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessment or national normed tests, and Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing School, which are schools among their respective state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year for the recognition. The National Blue Ribbon Schools award is in its 39th year and has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Cardona in a statement. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

Della Davidson celebrated the achievement with all its students in a ceremony on Tuesday.