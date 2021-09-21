Lafayette County woman arrested, charged with Commercial Burglary
Published 12:08 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021
On the afternoon of September 17, 2021, Investigators with the Oxford Police Department were notified of a subject taking items from a vacant apartment at Taylor Bend.
Officers were able to locate and stop a vehicle matching the description given by the reporting party. At that time the suspect, Amanda White 38 of Lafayette County, was arrested and charged with Commercial Burglary.
Her bond has been set at $5,000 by a Justice Court Judge.