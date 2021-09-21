Two Sardis residents charged with Commercial Burglary

Published 12:04 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

By Maya Martin

(Left) Jackaylar Tunson, 20, of Sardis and (Right) Alajawaun Foster, 22, of Sardis were charged with Commercial Burglary by the Oxford Police Department.

On September 16, 2021 Investigators with the Oxford Police Department obtained Arrest Warrants for Commercial Burglary in relation to a series of burglaries at Taylor Bend.

Both individuals were later located and arrested without incident. Alajawaun Foster 22, of Sardis and Jackaylar Tunson 20, of Sardis have each been charged with (6) six counts of Commercial Burglary.

Their Bonds have been set at $30,000 each by a Justice Court Judge.

More News

Oxford Police Department’s Crime Report for September 21

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for September 21

Planning Commission denies proposed Depot building

Lafayette County approves conditional use permit for 32-lot subdivision

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...