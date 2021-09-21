Two Sardis residents charged with Commercial Burglary

On September 16, 2021 Investigators with the Oxford Police Department obtained Arrest Warrants for Commercial Burglary in relation to a series of burglaries at Taylor Bend.

Both individuals were later located and arrested without incident. Alajawaun Foster 22, of Sardis and Jackaylar Tunson 20, of Sardis have each been charged with (6) six counts of Commercial Burglary.

Their Bonds have been set at $30,000 each by a Justice Court Judge.