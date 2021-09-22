Lafayette Springs – Edward Perry Rowe, Sr., 85, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his home in Lafayette Springs community. He was born May 6, 1936 in Memphis. He was a Federal Court Security Officer at the Oxford Federal Building and loved being part of Law Enforcement. He formerly owned and operated the Southland Motel in the 1970’s. After retirement, he and his late wife of 64 years, Barbara, enjoyed traveling, riding motorcycles, boating at Pickwick Lake, taking care of their dog, Rowdy and spending time with family.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Vista Memorial Park in New Albany.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Williams Rowe and his parents, Eula Perry Rowe and Lillie Barefoot Rowe.

He is survived by four daughters, Pam Brann (Mark), Linda Heaton (Chris), Lori Hodges (Barney) and Amy Mercier (Bob); two sons, Steve Rowe (Tamara) and Perry Rowe, Jr (Kathy); a special family friend, Jimmy Box (Teresa); fifteen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.

