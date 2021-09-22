Janet Little King, 62, of Pearl, MS passed away on September 19, 2021 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, Miss.

Armed with a brilliant mind and a servant’s heart, Janet received her master’s degree from The University of Mississippi and went on to enjoy a career spanning three decades as a speech-language pathologist, special educator, and advocate for children with developmental disabilities. She was a devoted Episcopalian for 40 years and an active member of St. James’ Episcopal Church (Jackson, MS). She was a lover of music, particularly the works of Nancy Griffith, Mac McAnally, James Taylor, and to her children’s chagrin, Celtic Woman. She cherished the island of Kauai, Hawaii and taught there for one year. She perfected a recipe for Kahlua chocolate mousse, a trade secret. She adored her family and many friends.

She is survived by her son, Lendon Campbell King of Oxford, MS; daughter, Mary Elizabeth King of Austin, TX; grandson, Grey Lendon King of Oxford, MS; sister, Cynthia Little Kizziah (Pat) of Senatobia, MS and brothers, Joel Little (Beth) of Oxford, MS and John Little of Senatobia, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Campbell and Stevie Little.

Services will be private. Contributions in memory of Janet can be made to World Relief, Episcopalian Youth Ministries, or Meadowview Group Home in Senatobia, MS in care of NMRC.