Marion Jasper “Bud” King, 78 years of age, of Batesville, MS passed away peaceful on September 5, 2021. Marion leaves behind his wife of 30 years; Charleen Cates King; one sister; Shirley Walden of Charleston, South Carolina; three children; Marion Joseph (Joey) King (Pam) of Munford, TN, Keith King (Cissy) of Ripley, TN Kevin King (Wendy) of Hickman, KY. Seven step children; Diane May of Horseshoe Lake, Arkansas, William D. (Billy) Hamm Jr. (Pat) of Burlison, TN, Jeanette Love of Atoka, TN, Ray Hamm of Carolina Beach, North Carolina, Alicia Sanders (Jimmy) of Courtland, MS, Stephanie Cole (Rickey) of Senatobia, MS, and Stephen Hamm (Alyson) of Sardis, MS. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren.

Marion is preceded in death by his father, Jasper Roy King; mother; Lillian King, brother; Robert Joseph “Bobby” King, sister; Sylvia Laverne Kendrick, two stepchildren; James Clinton Hamm and Cindy Paulyn Marshall.

Marion served in the United States Marine Corp Reserve for 30 years and also worked and retired in the industrial maintenance field. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved serving in his church.

Funeral Services for Marion Jasper “Bud” King will be held at First Faith Baptist Church, 3254 Sardis Lake Drive, Batesville. MS, 38606. Visitation for friends will be at 10:00 AM with funeral services beginning at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 11, 2021 with interment to follow on Monday, September 13, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting all donations be made to First Faith Baptist Church in his memory