Ole Miss basketball bringing back Square Jam next month

The Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball teams will partner with the City of Oxford to host the seventh Square Jam presented by Oxford Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine on Oct. 22. Festivities are set to begin at 6:30 p.m. CT on the historic Oxford Square.

Normally an annual celebration to get fans ready for the upcoming basketball season, Square Jam returns after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols. Pavilion Madness served as the teams’ tip off event last year.

The Rebels will showcase their skills on a basketball court with lights set up on the east side of the Square in the parking lot in front of City Hall. Fans will get to see the teams participate in player introductions, a three-point contest and a men’s dunk contest. In addition, both teams will be signing autographs after the event, which will be held the night before the Ole Miss football team plays host to LSU on October 23.

For the third year, members of the Rebel Kids Club that are age six or younger can sign up for a chance to showcase their dunking skills in the Kids Dunk Contest.

The Ole Miss men’s basketball team will begin its 2021-22 season with an exhibition against Trevecca on Nov. 5 before opening up the regular season versus New Orleans (Nov. 9). The women will tip off on Nov. 11 against Belmont. All three contests will take place inside the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.