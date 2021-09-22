Oxford man charged with Grand Larceny, LCSD search for trailer

On September 21, 2021 Investigators with The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested and charged 56-year-old Michael Todd of Oxford, with one count of Grand Larceny.

Todd allegedly stole a 6×12 dove tail utility trailer in the Lafayette Springs Community. The stolen trailer has not been recovered at this time. Todd received a 2,500 dollar bond from Lafayette County Justice Court.

If anyone has any information on the stolen trailer, contact the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department at 662-234-6421.