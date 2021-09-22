Oxford Police Department’s Crime Report for September 22
Published 9:47 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021
7 Tickets
10 Accidents
Arrest(s):
2 Domestic violence – simple assault
1 Possession of drug paraphernalia
1 Speeding, vehicle search, seatbelt violation, no liability insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia
Report(s):
2 Ambulance assists
2 Civil matters
1 Defrauding innkeeper
1 Disturbing the peace
1 Larceny, taking items from Auto
1 Lost property
1 Malicious mischief
1 Reported gunshots
5 Suspicious activities
2 Welfare concern