Oxford Police Department’s Crime Report for September 22

Published 9:47 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

By Staff Report

7 Tickets

10 Accidents

Arrest(s):

2 Domestic violence – simple assault

1 Possession of drug paraphernalia

1 Speeding, vehicle search, seatbelt violation, no liability insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Report(s):

2 Ambulance assists

2 Civil matters

1 Defrauding innkeeper

1 Disturbing the peace

1 Larceny, taking items from Auto

1 Lost property

1 Malicious mischief

1 Reported gunshots

5 Suspicious activities

2 Welfare concern

More News

Ole Miss basketball bringing back Square Jam next month

Oxford man charged with Grand Larceny, LCSD search for trailer

QUASAR gears up with a showcase of local artists, talents

Edward Perry Rowe, Sr.

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...