Lafayette opens Region 1-5A slate against familiar opponent in West Point

Lafayette ended non-region play three points shy from going undefeated the first four weeks, but regardless of that the Commodores are confident.

Region play begins for Class 5A and 6A teams on Friday, bringing the true beginning of the run to the postseason. For the Commodores it brings a familiar start against an opponent they know all too well.

Coming off Friday’s thrilling 34-23 win over Oxford in the annual Crosstown Classic, Lafayette opens up Region 1-5A play against West Point. For a second straight season, the Commodores (3-1) must travel to Hamblin Stadium and take on the Green Wave in enemy territory.

The Commodores have shown this season they have the ability to hang with their opponent until the scoreboard reads zero. With a deep roster and rotating an average of 40 players throughout the duration of a game, Lafayette is showing an advantage in still looking fresh after being on a field for over two hours.

“Tough non-district schedule and we’re 3-1,” said Lafayette head coach Michael Fair. “I’m pleased with where we are as a team. I think we’re continuing to improve each week, which is my main thing, and we’ve played some four-quarter games. With West Point coming up this week, I think we’re going to rely on that experience a lot”

The game between region rivals has been a close affair the past five meetings — including two playoff matchups — as the margin of victory has been five points per game. West Point (1-2) has a 6-0 record over Lafayette since the Commodores entered Class 5A in 2017.

“(West Point does) a better job than anybody of plugging new kids in their system,” said Lafayette head coach Michael Fair. “They have standards that they don’t drop anything for. High standards, offensively and defensively, and they just plug their young guys in there and they get it done. When you look at them on the field (and) on the screen, we watch a lot of film, very similar and doing the same type things. They’re also doing it at a high level with kids you haven’t heard of, yet.”

Lafayette and West Point are set to kickoff at 7 p.m. and the game can be heard locally on 105.1 FM