Oxford Eagle Sports Break: Episode 5

The Week 5 edition of the Oxford Eagle Sports Break sponsored by Endurance Physical Therapy touches on Oxford and Lafayette opening up region play as they begin their playoff push.

Lafayette head coach Michael Fair discusses the Commodores win in last week’s Crosstown Classic to cap their non-region slate. Fair then focuses on Lafayette (3-1) starting Region 1-5A play at Hamblin Stadium against West Point on Friday.

Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe then joins the program to discuss the Chargers (2-2) coming off their loss to Lafayette in last week’s 50th edition of the Crosstown Classic. Cutcliffe then talks about entering a new region with some familiar faces as well as some new ones, including this week’s Homecoming game against Murrah.