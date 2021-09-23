Pfizer vaccine could be approved for children 5 to 11 years old

In a pivotal trial for the COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer has received results showing the vaccine is safe and effective in children ages 5 to 11.

The Pfizer vaccine has been administered to people ages 12 and older from around the world and the immunity it offers could possibly be extended to younger children, who have been vulnerable since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“We are eager to extend the protection afforded by the vaccine to this younger population, subject to regulatory authorization, especially as we track the spread of the Delta variant and the substantial threat it poses to children,” said Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Pfizer. “Since July, pediatric cases of COVID-19 have risen by about 240 percent in the U.S. – underscoring the public health need for vaccination.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 2,071 more cases of COVID-19, 42 deaths, and 103 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state has a total of 481,397 cases and 9,395 deaths, and 1,287,822 persons have been fully vaccinated.

Lafayette County has 25 new cases of COVID-19. There have been no reports of deaths, long-term care facility outbreaks or long-term care facility deaths. The county has a total of 8,218 COVID-19 cases, 137 deaths, 199 LTC facility outbreaks and 56 LTC facility deaths.

Mississippi recently reported it’s seventh pediatric death, a child under the age of 1, since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the pediatric deaths, three were ages 10 and under and three were ages 11 and older.

In the state, the number of COVID-19 cases in children ages 4 and under have steadily increased over 4% since June 2021. The case numbers for children ages 5 to 17 have declined but remain over 20%.

Pfizer and BioNTech plan to share their results with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration so it could be used under Emergency Use Authorization. Pfizer will follow up with the FDA so it can be officially approved.

Pfizer is expects vaccine results from the trials with children 2-5 years of age and children 6 months to 2 years of age later this year.