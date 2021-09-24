LOU’s bright, young professionals honored and awarded at reception
Published 1:52 pm Friday, September 24, 2021
Twenty young professionals were honored for their achievements in the LOU community. Sponsored by Oxford Magazine, the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce Young Professional and the Oxford Eagle, a reception for the twenty winners took place at The Powerhouse on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Event sponsors also included Bank of Oxford, Hickman Fondren Law Firm and Roostas. Winners and guest enjoyed a light snack before attending the ceremony where each winner was gifted a plaque acknowledging their achievement.
The ceremony honored the following 20 Under 40 winners:
- Ally Watkins, Youth Librarian at the Lafayette & Oxford Public Library
- Marshall Fratesi, Vice President of the Bank of Oxford.
- Morgan Walter, Executive Director of The Blake at Oxford
- Carlos Maury, Senior Client Delivery Manager at CoreLogic
- Catherine Phillips, Pediatrician and founder of Phillips Pediatrician
- Lee Harris, Owner of Funkys
- Ann Morgan Graham, Coordinator for the Professional Development of the Barksdale Reading Institute
- Anna Lauren Heavener, Success Coach at The University of Mississippi
- Elizabeth Tettleton Mason, Executive Assistant to Dr. Josh Gladden
- Alexandria White, Vice President of Diversity
- Cory Williamson, Real Estate and Criminal Defense Lawyer at Hayman & Co.
- Denise Fondren, Public Defender of Oxford Municipal Court and the Lafayette County Circuit Court at Hickman Fondren, LLC.
- Earl Dismuke, Founder of Dismuke Design and Creative, LLC.
- Dan Finan, Realtor at Cannon Cleary McGraw
- Elizabeth Baird Whichard, Sales Director at the Chancellor’s House
- Kate Kenwright, Historical Preservationist for the City of Oxford
- Erin Smith, Founding Executive Director for CASA of Lafayette County
- Sarah Jay Gray, Counselor at Thrive Counseling
- Paul Thomason-Fyke, Assistant Manager of Square Books
- Trent Cox, Founder of Roostas
You must be logged in to post a comment.