LOU’s bright, young professionals honored and awarded at reception

Twenty young professionals were honored for their achievements in the LOU community. Sponsored by Oxford Magazine, the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce Young Professional and the Oxford Eagle, a reception for the twenty winners took place at The Powerhouse on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Event sponsors also included Bank of Oxford, Hickman Fondren Law Firm and Roostas. Winners and guest enjoyed a light snack before attending the ceremony where each winner was gifted a plaque acknowledging their achievement.

The ceremony honored the following 20 Under 40 winners: