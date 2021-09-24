Mary Helen “Babe” Field Carr, 97, of Brookhaven and Oxford, MS, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2021. Throughout her life, Babe served and flourished within her church, her community, her many friendships and her cherished family.

She embraced all of her endeavors with energy, love and grace, and was happy in her lifelong role as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend.

Born April 17, 1924, Babe was the eldest child of Dr. and Mrs. Jennings Field, and a native of Centreville, Ms. She graduated from Centreville High School, attended Belhaven College, finished her pre-med degree at LSU and was on her way to medical school when her plans abruptly changed after falling in love with Michael Carr, who was stationed at Camp van Dorn in Centreville.

After Mike returned from WWII, they married and began their new life together at the University of North Carolina, while Mike completed law school. They later made their permanent home in Brookhaven, MS, where they faithfully served their community and reared their two beloved daughters.

Babe was a true southern belle, and, as such, was a woman of contrasts. She loved Brookhaven like some people love Paris, and tomato sandwiches as much as Chi Omega chicken. Her favorite childhood memories were riding horseback at dawn with her daddy, and her favorite topic of conversation was always her family.

She played a great game of stand -around tennis, a wicked game of cut -throat bridge, and was the greatest story teller in the family. She could, and would, quote Bible verses for every occasion. She was never without her well -worn Bible or her Poppysilk Red lipstick.

A Director on the Board of Kings Daughter’s Hospital, as well as an active member of Faith Presbyterian church, Babe was an ardent supporter of Brookhaven’s many community and social organizations, living up to her belief that we must all contribute and “take our place”.

After sixty years at home in Brookhaven, she courageously, and with determination in her later years, took her place at The Elmcroft in Oxford, MS. She became happily ensconced with fiercely competitive daily bridge partners and lovely new friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Judge Michael Lemuel Carr, her parents, Dr. and Mrs. R.J. Field, Sr., (Cakie) and her brother and sister-in-law, Dr. R.J. Field, Jr. (Betty) of Centreville, Ms. She is survived by her brother Dr. R.D. Field, of Tupelo, MS, her daughters and their families: Julie Weeks Chadwick and her husband William L. “Billy” Chadwick of Oxford, MS, William Lyon Chadwick, Jr (Toni , Harper and Bailey) of Nashville, TN, and Michael Carr Chadwick, (Kate Hawkins and Treeby) of New York City; Helen Davis “Cakie” Rondos and her husband Ambassador Alexander Rondos, currently of Nairobi, Kenya, Michael Nelson Waltman (Kathy, Marian, and Ann Carter), of Brookhaven, MS, Mary Helen “Missie” Strong (Clint, Emerson, Arie and Sydnie) of Madison, MS, and Susanna Evelyn Waltman, currently of Geneva, Switzerland and Nairobi, Kenya.

She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins in the Robinson and Field clans. The family reserves a special word of gratitude for her dearest friend, Mrs. George (Kay) Meadors of Oxford, for the selfless love and nurturing friendship which greatly enriched the last years of Babe’s life.

We all mourn her loss, and celebrate her extraordinary contributions to our lives.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to either Faith Presbyterian Church in Brookhaven, MS, or to the First Presbyterian Church of Oxford MS.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Oxford on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.