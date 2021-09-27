Lafayette County’s Sheriff Department Crime Report for September 27
Published 11:17 am Monday, September 27, 2021
Arrest(s):
1 Felon in possession of firearm
1 Grand larceny
1 Domestic violence – warrant
Report(s):
1 Accident
2 Agency assists
6 Alarms
2 Animal complaints
4 Civil matters
3 Disturbances
1 Domestic violence
3 Frauds
3 Follow ups
1 Grand larceny
4 Harassments
2 Juvenile complaints
2 Malicious mischiefs
5 Noise complaints
5 Reckless driving
1 Road obstruction
4 Service calls
6 Suspicious activities
1 Suspicious person
2 Transports
1 Unauthorized use of vehicle
5 Welfare concerns