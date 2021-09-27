Lafayette County’s Sheriff Department Crime Report for September 27

Published 11:17 am Monday, September 27, 2021

By Staff Report

Arrest(s): 

1 Felon in possession of firearm

1 Grand larceny

1 Domestic violence – warrant

Report(s):

1 Accident

2 Agency assists

6 Alarms

2 Animal complaints

4 Civil matters

3 Disturbances

1 Domestic violence

3 Frauds

3 Follow ups

1 Grand larceny

4 Harassments

2 Juvenile complaints

2 Malicious mischiefs

5 Noise complaints

5 Reckless driving

1 Road obstruction

4 Service calls

6 Suspicious activities

1 Suspicious person

2 Transports

1 Unauthorized use of vehicle

5 Welfare concerns

