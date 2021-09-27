MSDH: over 90% of Mississippians are pleased with vaccination process

The Mississippi Public Health Association and the Office of Health Protection partnered under a sub-grant to assess the Mississippi State Department of Health’s performance in drive-thru clinics.

MPHA were tasked to provide a sample group of individuals who received the COVID-19 vaccines at the MSDH sponsored vaccination sites, conduct interviews with the group and provide a report to the OHP on their findings.

The report was not designed to be a project, but a assessment on the on-going efforts of the health department as a part of of Plan, Do, Check, Act — a management method used in business for the control and continuous improvement of processes and products.

MPHA gathered 856 completed analysis from vaccination sites in the state such as Tupelo, Starkville and DeSoto County to name a few.

Of the sample group, 57% were female and 42% were male. The majority of attendees of the sites were from the ages of 18 to 29 at 35% with the 30 to 49 year old age group following behind with 32%. The third largest group was the 50 to 69 year olds at 26%.

White Mississippians led the majority with 47% and Black Mississippians landed second with 42%. Asians, Hispanics and multi-racial individuals made up 10% of the surveyed group.

According to the data report, 92% of Mississippians who were vaccinated through the MSDH’s drive-in vaccination clinics were pleased with the process and 95% reported the site staff to be friendly. When asked about the wait time, 95% reported that they waited less than 30 minutes at the site.

More people went to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine than their first dose stated the report.

From Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, the MSDH reported 1,773 more cases of COVID-19, 55 deaths, and 100 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities in Mississippi. The state has a totals of 484,675 cases and 9,480 deaths, and 1,298,292 persons have been fully vaccinated.

Lafayette County has gained 27 COVID-19 cases. There have been no deaths or LTC facility outbreaks. The county’s totals are 8,268 cases, 137 deaths, 199 LTC facility outbreaks and 56 LTC facility deaths.