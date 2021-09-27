Oxford Police Department Crime Report for September 27

24 Tickets

23 Accidents

Arrest(s):

1 Domestic violence – simple assault

1 DUI 1st, careless driving

1 DUI 1st, MIP, fake ID, no headlights

1 DUI 1st, possession of a schedule IV drug, careless driving

1 DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia, ran stop sign

1 DUI 1st, suspended driver’s license

1 Littering

1 Noise violation

1 Open container

2 Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

1 Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no seatbelt, expired tag, no insurance

3 Possession of paraphernalia

1 Possession of paraphernalia, careless driving

1 Possession of paraphernalia, no driver’s license

1 Possession of paraphernalia, ran stop sign

1 Public drunk

1 Public drunk, fake ID

1 Trespassing, giving false identifying information

1 Violation of a protection order

1 Warrant served

Report(s):

2 Ambulance assists

3 Civil matter

1 Credit card fraud

1 Cyberstalking

4 Disturbing the peace

2 Domestic disturbances

2 Domestic violence – simple assaults

1 Fire department assist

1 Joyriding

1 Larceny

5 Lost property

1 Malicious mischief

1 Phone harassment

1 Property damage

2 Scam

6 Suspicious activities

10 Vehicle searches

2 Welfare concerns

