Oxford Police Department Crime Report for September 27
Published 2:42 pm Monday, September 27, 2021
24 Tickets
23 Accidents
Arrest(s):
1 Domestic violence – simple assault
1 DUI 1st, careless driving
1 DUI 1st, MIP, fake ID, no headlights
1 DUI 1st, possession of a schedule IV drug, careless driving
1 DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia, ran stop sign
1 DUI 1st, suspended driver’s license
1 Littering
1 Noise violation
1 Open container
2 Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
1 Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no seatbelt, expired tag, no insurance
3 Possession of paraphernalia
1 Possession of paraphernalia, careless driving
1 Possession of paraphernalia, no driver’s license
1 Possession of paraphernalia, ran stop sign
1 Public drunk
1 Public drunk, fake ID
1 Trespassing, giving false identifying information
1 Violation of a protection order
1 Warrant served
Report(s):
2 Ambulance assists
3 Civil matter
1 Credit card fraud
1 Cyberstalking
4 Disturbing the peace
2 Domestic disturbances
2 Domestic violence – simple assaults
1 Fire department assist
1 Joyriding
1 Larceny
5 Lost property
1 Malicious mischief
1 Phone harassment
1 Property damage
2 Scam
6 Suspicious activities
10 Vehicle searches
2 Welfare concerns