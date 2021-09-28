Oxford man charged with five counts of Auto Burglary

On September 24th, 2021, the Oxford Police Department responded to Falls Grove Drive in reference to an auto burglary in progress. The eye witness provided a physical description of the suspect who had fled on foot. A male was located in the area matching the description of the suspect near a business on University Avenue.

The male was identified as Keontae Brannon, 19, of Oxford. It was discovered that Brannon had the stolen property from the vehicle on his person. Officers identified four other vehicles that had been burglarized in the area, as well.

Subsequently, Brannon was arrested and charged with 5 counts of Auto Burglary. Brannon was issued a $2,500 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.