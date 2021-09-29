Lafayette County Schools release parade route for Homecoming pep rally

The Lafayette High School Student Council will host a homecoming parade on Thursday, September 30, 2021 beginning at 6:30 pm. The parade is open to the community and will initiate the district-wide pep rally to be held at William L. Buford Stadium immediately following the end of the parade.

The start of the parade will be at the Lower Elementary School and fill follow-up Buddy East Parkway, crossing Hwy 334 into the LCSD campus and end at the sports facility parking lot (see route map).

The parade will result in partial road closures of Buddy East Parkway and the HWY 334 intersection beginning at 6:00 pm.

Spectators are encouraged to park in the designated areas on campus and along the outer lanes of Buddy East Parkway (see route map attached). Please take into consideration private driveways that must remain clear.

The pep rally is open to the community, and everyone is invited to attend for the presentation of the court, football team, fall sports teams, band and cheer performances, and much more.

There is a strong chance of rain for Thursday. In case of rain, the administration will decide to cancel by 11 am on Thursday. If the parade is canceled, there will be a morning pep rally at the stadium for the 9-12th grade students. Parents and families of students on the court are welcome to attend.