Lafayette County School District cancels Homecoming parade

The Lafayette County School District has cancelled the homecoming parade to present the homecoming court, football team, fall sports teams, band and cheer performances, and much more.

“Unfortunately, we have to cancel our homecoming parade and evening pep rally due to the weather,” tweeted the official LCSD twitter account. “We hope to see you all at the game Friday night to cheer on the Commodores and watch the crowning of the king and queen during halftime.”

The parade was meant to invite the entire community and initiate the district-wide pep rally following the end of the parade.

The start of the parade will be at the Lower Elementary School and fill follow-up Buddy East Parkway, crossing Hwy 334 into the LCSD campus and end at the sports facility parking lot (see route map).

The parade would have resulted in partial road closures of Buddy East Parkway and the HWY 334 intersection beginning at 6:00 pm.