Lafayette hosts Saltillo in key Homecoming game

To say the Commodores were humbled at Hamblin Stadium last week might be unfair, but their loss to West Point was certainly a tough one to swallow.

Coming off their impressive win over Oxford in the Crosstown Classic a week prior, Lafayette (3-2, 0-1 1-5) struggled against the Green Wave and found themselves looking up in the region standings after week one.

This week, the Commodores have a chance to bounce back similar to how Oxford did last week, with a homecoming game against Saltillo (1-4, 0-1). The Tigers are coming off a tough 51-6 road loss to Cleveland Central to open up their region schedule.

“(Saltillo plays) us hard every year and we’re ready for their best,” said Lafayette head coach Michael Fair. “It seems like we get their best every year. They’ve changed schemes, offensively. They are four and five wide and throw (the ball) air raid, Mike Leach style. I guess they’re jumping on that thing, but we’re going to be tested on the back end.”

After being shutout for the first time this season, the Commodores offense will look to get back on track against a Saltillo defense that is allowing 42.8 points per game.

Lafayette has a 4-0 record over the Tigers since moving to Class 5A in 2017 with an average margin of victory of 35.2 points. The Commodore defense has shutout Saltillo the previous two meetings.