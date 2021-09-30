Law enforcement release round-up of suspects for various charges

Published 1:29 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021

By Maya Martin

Over the past couple months, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Oxford Police Department, University of Mississippi Police Department and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics have made several arrests.

The arrests have stemmed from a county-wide warrant round-up involving all agencies as well as individual officers working the streets personally serving warrants. While conducting the round-up, officers recovered several stolen firearms and several different narcotics and got them off the streets.

According to a representative of the LCSD, the departments will continue their efforts in deterring illicit activities inside the Lafayette County, Oxford and University communities.

