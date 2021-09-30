Local schools tour electric school bus

North East Mississippi Electric Power Association hosted schools from the area and Lion Electric, Co., which produces electric school buses at their office on Wednesday.

Administrators from around the region, toured the bus and learned more about bringing these buses to their school districts. The buses produce zero emissions, which not only benefits the environment but also the health of the students, drivers and residents.

The LionC bus has a range of 155 miles on a single charge and can haul up to 77 passengers. It can reach a top speed of 65 mph and offers 335 hp. The electric school bus can also produce 1,800 ft-lb of torque. This comes from a 210 kWh battery capacity.

Furthermore, the battery has a level II charging time of 6.5 to 11 hours. However, it can charge in 2.5 to 4.25 hours with 50 kW, level II charging. Lion Electric has also incorporated an integrated wheelchair lift on each bus to transport all students safely throughout the city.

The Lion Electric Co., located in Sacramento, is a manufacturer of zero-emission vehicles.