Mississippi reports two more child deaths from COVID

Mississippi health officials say two more children have died of COVID-19, raising the state’s pediatric death toll from the virus to nine.

State Epidemiologist Paul Byers said both of the latest victims were between the ages of 11 and 17.

The state last announced a pediatric death from the coronavirus in early September, when a baby under a year old died, according to the newspaper.

Health officials do not identify coronavirus victims, but, according to the Sun Herald, one of two latest cases appears to be 16-year-old Landon Woodson. Woodson, a football player at North Pontotoc High School, died of COVID on Sept. 25.

Like its overall vaccination rate, Mississippi’s pediatric vaccination rate is well below the national average. Mississippi also has the country’s highest per-capita death count from COVID.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,101 more cases of COVID-19, 12 deaths, and 74 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state has a total of 488,394 cases and 9,600 deaths, and 1,312,534 persons have been fully vaccinated.

Lafayette County has gained 5 cases of COVID-19. There have been no reports of deaths, long-term care facility outbreaks or long-term care facility deaths.

Lafayette County School District have not instated a mask mandate, but LCSD strongly recommend masks for their teachers, staff and student. Oxford School District has kept their mask mandate in place as of this time.

As of Sept. 20, the county school has about 2 positive COVID-19 cases in the staff, about 4 positive COVID-19 cases in students, 3 staff members in quarantine and 129 students in quarantine. The city school had about one positive COVID-19 case in the staff, about 11 positive COVID-19 cases in students and 67 students in quarantine.