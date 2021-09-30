Oxford Eagle Sports Break: Episode 6

The Oxford Eagle Sports Break sponsored by Endurance Sports Break returns with episode six.

On this week’s show, Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe and Lafayette head coach Michael Fair discuss their opening week of region play last week and preview their games on Friday that has a Lafayette County versus Lee County flavor.

After their tough road loss at West Point last week, Fair talks about what might have gone wrong for the Commodores and then focuses on this week’s Homecoming opponent in Saltillo.

Then following their big win over Murrah to kick off their Region 2-6A schedule, Cutcliffe talks about what went right for the Chargers and then talks about this week’s opponent in Tupelo.