Mrs. Brenda Ann Hester, 74, died Friday, September 24, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi in Oxford, MS. The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. Scott Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery in Oxford, MS. The visitation will be held prior to the service in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home from 12:30 until service time.

Born in Monroe County, MS to the late Robert and Tommie Ree Cantrell Moore, Mrs. Hester was a member of North Oxford Baptist Church and The Order of The Eastern Star. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy in life. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Billy Eugene Hester and a daughter, Christy Ann Hester.

She is survived by two daughters, Kim Burt and her husband, David, of Nettleton, MS and Candace Vasilyev and her husband, Scott, of Oxford, MS; three grandchildren, Tyler Lee Burt and his wife, Shannon, of Nettleton, MS, Vivian Scott Vasilyev of Oxford, MS and Alex Radin Vasilyev of Oxford, MS; two great granddaughters, Karoline Burt and Lenora Burt.

Memorial contributions in Mrs. Hester’s memory may be made to Lovepacks, P.O. Box 721, Oxford, MS 38655 or North Oxford Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1700, Oxford, MS 38655.

