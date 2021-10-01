County clinics make booster available to those 65 and older, immune compromised

The state continues its efforts to raise the vaccination rate and immunity of its residents.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 822 more cases of COVID, 46 deaths, and 68 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state has a total of 489,216 cases and 9,646 deaths, and 1,315,201 persons have been fully vaccinated.

Lafayette County has gained 11 cases of COVID. There have been no reports of deaths, long-term care facility outbreaks or long-term care facility deaths.

In September, 96% of COVID cases, 88% of COVID hospitalizations and 87% of COVID deaths were unvaccinated individuals.

Mississippi is experiencing the highest COVID death rate in the nation as well as some of the lowest vaccination rates, overall and in children.

The state is combating the high death rate by making booster shots available at county health department clinics for those over the age of 65, long-term care facility residents or adults 18 and older with underlying conditions.

Those with compromised immune systems can also get their third shot of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine at the county clinics.