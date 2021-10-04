Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for October 4

Published 1:35 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

By Staff Report

Arrest(s):

1 Grand larceny

1 DUI 1st

1 Domestic violence

1 Fraud – warrant

1 Writ to take custody

Report(s):

4 Accidents

1 Simple assault

12 Agency assists

7 Animal complaints

2 Civil matters

1 Disturbance

7 Follow ups

2 Information

1 Noise complaint

1 Petit larceny

3 Reckless driving

8 Service calls

2 Suspicious activities

2 Suspicious persons

2 Suspicious vehicles

5 Traffic complaints

8 Transports

10 Welfare concerns

1 Service process

