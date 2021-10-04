Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for October 4
Published 1:35 pm Monday, October 4, 2021
Arrest(s):
1 Grand larceny
1 DUI 1st
1 Domestic violence
1 Fraud – warrant
1 Writ to take custody
Report(s):
4 Accidents
1 Simple assault
12 Agency assists
7 Animal complaints
2 Civil matters
1 Disturbance
7 Follow ups
2 Information
1 Noise complaint
1 Petit larceny
3 Reckless driving
8 Service calls
2 Suspicious activities
2 Suspicious persons
2 Suspicious vehicles
5 Traffic complaints
8 Transports
10 Welfare concerns
1 Service process