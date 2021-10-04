Oxford Police Department Crime Report for October 4
Published 1:41 pm Monday, October 4, 2021
48 Tickets
24 Accidents
Arrest(s):
2 Domestic violence – simple assault
2 DUI 1st, careless driving
1 DUI 1st, no tag
1 DUI 1st, possession of a schedule 1 drug, careless driving
1 DUI 1st, speeding
1 DUI 1st, suspended driver’s license – implied consent
1 Open container
1 Possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of a schedule 2 drug
1 Possession of paraphernalia
1 Possession of paraphernalia, speeding
3 Public drunk
2 Public drunk, fake ID
1 Warrant served, no seatbelt
Report(s):
1 911 Hang up
3 Alarms
4 Ambulance assist
2 Animal complaint
1 Auto-burglary
2 Civil matter
1 Cyberstalking
10 Disturbing the peace
3 Domestic disturbances
1 Embezzlement
2 Grand larceny
1 Identity theft
1 Improper parking
1 Lost property
1 Other agency assist
3 Petit larceny
2 Property damage
1 Scam
1 Simple assault
8 Suspicious activities
1 Suspicious vehicle
1 Trespassing
5 Vehicle searches
4 Welfare concerns