Oxford Police Department Crime Report for October 4

Published 1:41 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

By Staff Report

48 Tickets

24 Accidents

Arrest(s):

2 Domestic violence – simple assault

2 DUI 1st, careless driving

1 DUI 1st, no tag

1 DUI 1st, possession of a schedule 1 drug, careless driving

1 DUI 1st, speeding

1 DUI 1st, suspended driver’s license – implied consent

1 Open container

1 Possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of a schedule 2 drug

1 Possession of paraphernalia

1 Possession of paraphernalia, speeding

3 Public drunk

2 Public drunk, fake ID

1 Warrant served, no seatbelt

Report(s):

1 911 Hang up

3 Alarms

4 Ambulance assist

2 Animal complaint

1 Auto-burglary

2 Civil matter

1 Cyberstalking

10 Disturbing the peace

3 Domestic disturbances

1 Embezzlement

2 Grand larceny

1 Identity theft

1 Improper parking

1 Lost property

1 Other agency assist

3 Petit larceny

2 Property damage

1 Scam

1 Simple assault

8 Suspicious activities

1 Suspicious vehicle

1 Trespassing

5 Vehicle searches

4 Welfare concerns

More News

Oxford Police Department Crime Report for October 4

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for October 4

Lane Kiffin apologizes for ‘popcorn’ comment: “I don’t even know why it came out”

MSAAP urges to schools to mandate masks

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...