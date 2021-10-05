Jerk Off Culinary event kicks off Lafayette County Arena fall events

The Lafayette County Multi-Purpose Arena is truly multi-purpose with classrooms, a demonstration kitchen, indoor arena and outdoor spaces to host a wide range of programs.

While the facility has hosted imaginative programs during COVID from Nerf games, Bull Riding and televised boxing events the county team managing the facility has been building partnership to host year round events.

The fall season of events kicked off with art classes taught by local artist guild members from water color to open studio workshops utilizing the classroom spaces to support educational programs.

Former Extension Agent Margaret Webb has been recruited by the Mississippi Extension Service to organize the Lafayette County Horse Bowl team which provides students an educational experience and chance to compete in the State wide knowledge challenge.

Pro Rodeo will be returning to the Arena bringing with it national media as the event will be featured on The Cowboy Channel in January 2022. The Arena will host a barrel racing workshop these season providing local horse riders the opportunity to enhance their skills through a mutli day workshops.

New culinary events will be an exciting additional to the facility. The arena features a demonstration kitchen suitable for teaching classes or hosting small events. Local chefs are utilizing the space to host food tasting events this October.

First will be the Jerk Off – a Jamaican Food Challenge between local chefs Keiona Jackson of Kei Gourmet and Taariq David of Hospitality Bruhs with a cocktail pairing on Sunday, October 17th. The culinary challenge concept was created so caterers, restaurants, and culinary partners could showcase skills, regional products, and build an interest in culinary classes.

The event invites attendees to taste chef’s culinary creations and vote for their favorite. Tickets to the event are available at oxfordarts.com

Then on October 30th the Velvet Ditch Steak Classic will launch their inaugural event. Think BBQ contest but with Steaks. The Velvet Ditch Steak Classic invites anyone to join the contest with special categories for kids with a Mac & Cheese Challenge. Cook Offs celebrate regional foods and traditions.

The Arena, home to Cattlemen’s Association, makes a logical location to host an event that merges the agricultural and culinary traditions of the region. The event is an official event of Steak Cook-off Association. Learn how to sign up for the cook off at www.steakcookoffs.com