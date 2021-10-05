Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for October 5
Published 11:50 am Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Arrest(s):
1 DUI 1st, driving with no license, reckless driving
Report(s):
1 Accident
3 Agency assists
2 Animal complaints
1 Residential burglary (CR 430)
2 Civil matters
1 Court detail
2 Disturbances
1 Fraud
3 Follow ups
2 Information
1 Malicious mischief
2 Reckless driving
2 Road obstructions
12 Service calls
2 Suspicious vehicles
2 Traffic complaints
4 Transports
1 Unauthorized use of vehicle
2 Welfare concerns