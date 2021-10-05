Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for October 5

Published 11:50 am Tuesday, October 5, 2021

By Staff Report

Arrest(s):

1 DUI 1st, driving with no license, reckless driving

Report(s):

1 Accident

3 Agency assists

2 Animal complaints

1 Residential burglary (CR 430)

2 Civil matters

1 Court detail

2 Disturbances

1 Fraud

3 Follow ups

2 Information

1 Malicious mischief

2 Reckless driving

2 Road obstructions

12 Service calls

2 Suspicious vehicles

2 Traffic complaints

4 Transports

1 Unauthorized use of vehicle

2 Welfare concerns

