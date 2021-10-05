[Update] Bomb squad deems area safe after grenade scare

According to a statement from the Oxford Police Department, the Tupelo Bomb Squad has deemed the area surround the OPD safe.

The Oxford Police department is dealt with a potential live explosive at their office.

According to a post made to OPD’s social media accounts, someone brought what they believed was an inert — or dummy — grenade to the OPD station. After OPD contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) it was determined that the grenade could possibly be live.

The Tupelo Police Department’s bomb squad arrived on the scene and had Molly Barr Road blocked off to traffic from the Price Street intersection to the south entrance of the Oxford Activity Center.

This is a developing story.