Fatal wreck claims the lives of two Water Valley women

Published 10:26 am Wednesday, October 6, 2021

By Maya Martin

Two Water Valley individuals died in a multiple-car wreck on Highway 7 on Tuesday, according to the Oxford Police Department.

On October 5th, 2021, at approximately 7:33 AM, officers with the OPD responded to Highway 7 South in the area of Coleman Funeral Home and Dollar General for a two car accident with reported injuries.

Once officers arrived, they discovered that two individuals had died as a result of the crash. Sandra Cooks, 66, of Water Valley, MS and Patricia Gullette, 36, of Water Valley, MS were pronounced deceased on scene.

Another driver was transported from the scene with injuries.

“Our thoughts go out to all of the families involved and affected by this tragic situation,” said the OPD’s statement.

More News

Oxford Police Department Crime Report for October 6

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for October 6

State COVID numbers drop but officials are concerned for the future

Jerk Off Culinary event kicks off Lafayette County Arena fall events

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...