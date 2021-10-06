State COVID numbers drop but officials are concerned for the future

Mississippi sees a significant decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the state recovers from previous surges, but health officials say there is still concern about the unvaccinated population.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 834 more cases of COVID-19, 19 deaths, and 63 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state has a total of 492,558 cases and 9,768 deaths, and 1,326,769 persons have been fully vaccinated.

Lafayette County has 12 more cases of COVID-19. There have been no reports of deaths or LTC facility outbreaks. The county has a total of 8,362 cases, 137 deaths, 199 LTC facility outbreaks and 56 LTC facility deaths. Of the entire county population, only 49% are fully vaccinated.

Although the United States is seeing an overall decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, many worry about the lack of immunity in the population.

Mississippi ranks among the least vaccinated states with only 44% of the population fully vaccinated. This leaves the state vulnerable to any resurgences in COVID that may occur in the future.

“Great news on the hospital front – COVID ICU patients declining,” tweeted State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “Still substantial numbers of new admissions and more personal tragedy to come.”