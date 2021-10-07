Lafayette hits to road for 1-5A matchup at Columbus

With a month remaining in the regular season, less for some classifications, the push for a postseason berth is in full swing as all schools are now in the region portion of their schedules.

Lafayette enters week three of its region slate after bouncing back from a tough loss at West Point two weeks ago. The Commodores took some medicine and righted the ship in a big way last week with their 47-10 win over Saltillo for Homecoming.

“We needed that,” said Lafayette head coach Michael Fair. “I thought we played well from the opening kickoff and played with a lot of effort. I thought we executed on both sides of the ball. It’s just what we needed last week.”

The Commodores (4-2, 1-1 1-5A) look to continue their momentum with a long road trip to Columbus on Friday. The Falcons (3-3) are currently 2-0 in region play after wins over New Hope and Greenville.

“(This is) the best Columbus team we’ve faced,” Fair said. “Well coached. Super athletic. All 22 positions can run. They’re probably led by their defense right now more than anything. Real solid, run stopping defense with some athletes on the back end. We’ve got our work cut out for us.”

Since moving down to Class 5A and joining the 1-5A ranks in 2019, Lafayette has defeated the Falcons in both meetings. Both games have been close with the Commodores coming away with the 24-18 win last year.