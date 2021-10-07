Oxford Eagle Sports Break: Episode 7

Published 8:00 am Thursday, October 7, 2021

By Jake Thompson

This week’s episode of the Oxford Eagle Sports Break sponsored by Endurance Physical Therapy features interviews with Lafayette head coach Michael Fair and Water Valley head coach Brad Embry.

Fair discusses the Commodores big Homecoming win over Saltillo last week and then previews their lengthy road trip to Columbus, who is undefeated in region play.

The Blue Devils had last week off with a scheduled open date and Embry discussed whether that was a good or bad thing for his team. Embry then talks about starting Region 1-3A play on Friday, beginning with Mantachie coming to Bobby Clark Field.

More News

Health officials remain uncertain about the future of COVID

Oxford man charged with allegedly stealing a vehicle

Oxford and Lafayette set for long road trips; Water Valley opens region play

Oxford Police Department Crime Report for October 6

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...