Oxford Eagle Sports Break: Episode 7

This week’s episode of the Oxford Eagle Sports Break sponsored by Endurance Physical Therapy features interviews with Lafayette head coach Michael Fair and Water Valley head coach Brad Embry.

Fair discusses the Commodores big Homecoming win over Saltillo last week and then previews their lengthy road trip to Columbus, who is undefeated in region play.

The Blue Devils had last week off with a scheduled open date and Embry discussed whether that was a good or bad thing for his team. Embry then talks about starting Region 1-3A play on Friday, beginning with Mantachie coming to Bobby Clark Field.