Oxford Police Department Crime Report for October 7
Published 1:49 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021
14 Tickets
5 Accidents
Arrest(s):
2 Domestic violence – simple assault
1 DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia, expired tag
1 DUI 2nd, expired tag, no insurance, ran red light
1 Fake ID, ran stop sign
1 Noise violation – vehicle
1 Possession of paraphernalia
1 Simple assault
Report(s):
1 Alarm
1 Civil matter
1 Disturbance
2 Domestic disturbances
1 Fire department assist
1 Identity theft
1 Petit larceny
4 Suspicious activities
1 Welfare concern