Oxford Police Department Crime Report for October 7

Published 1:49 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021

By Staff Report

14 Tickets

5 Accidents

Arrest(s):

2 Domestic violence – simple assault

1 DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia, expired tag

1 DUI 2nd, expired tag, no insurance, ran red light

1 Fake ID, ran stop sign

1 Noise violation – vehicle

1 Possession of paraphernalia

1 Simple assault

Report(s):

1 Alarm

1 Civil matter

1 Disturbance

2 Domestic disturbances

1 Fire department assist

1 Identity theft

1 Petit larceny

4 Suspicious activities

1 Welfare concern

More News

Fire prevention officials dispense key advice during Fire Prevention Week

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department Crime Report for October 7

Ole Miss grad studies human behavior, talks Mississippi’s southern charm

Lafayette, Oxford represented on All-Star football rosters

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...