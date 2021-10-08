[UPDATE] Oxford woman dies in accident on MS 7

On October 6, at approximately 5:55 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol along with the Lafayette County Fire Department, responded to a fatal crash on MS 7w in Lafayette County.

A northbound 2004 Saturn 300 driven by Brenda H. Barfield, 83, of Oxford, MS, collided with a southbound 2016 Acura MDX driven by Courtney D. Griffin, 37, of Bruce, MS. First arriving units found two vehicles involved with one patient entrapped. LCFD was able to provide access to the patient.

Barfield received fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy.



LCFD Battalion 10, Engine 10, Engine 17, Oxford Fire Dept. Rescue 3, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, and CareMed EMS responded.

The accident is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.