TrustCare and the city of Oxford host community vaccine drive

TrustCare and the city of Oxford partner to help keep Oxford residents safe by hosting an onsite community vaccine drive at Oxford Park Commission, formerly the Parks Administration Building, at 310 South 15th Street beginning October 10.

“TrustCare has been a leader in COVID testing and vaccinations since the pandemic’s onset and is dedicated to doing whatever is necessary to continue helping people through this troubling time,” said Warren Herring, President and CEO of TrustCare.

TrustCare took the opportunity to work with Oxford to provide quick and convenient access to members of the community.

“If you offer [the vaccine] and make it as convenient as possible for someone to come and get one, then you’re doing your part as a healthcare provider,” said Chris Myers, a representative of TrustCare’s marketing department. “We are trying to continue to be that resource that people can lean on if they need it.”

The vaccine drive begin Sunday, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will continue each Sunday at the same time, and each Monday and Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

TrustCare Health professionals will administer the two-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to qualified participants ages 12 and up, and the two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to those ages 18 and up.

In addition to the first and second dose vaccines, Pfizer boosters (third dose) are available for those that are eligible, as follows:

people 65 years and older and residents in long-term care setting – 6 months from 2nd dose (priority) people 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions – 6 months from 2nd dose (priority) people 18 to 49 years old with underlying medical conditions – 6 months from 2nd dose people 18 to 64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting – 6 months from 2nd dose

While all vaccination times are open to the public, participants are strongly encouraged to schedule an appointment in advance online by visiting www.trustcarehealth.com/oxford and following the instructions to schedule their vaccination time. Minors under 18 must have consent of a parent or guardian.

Herring said this type of community event further illustrates TrustCare’s commitment to giving people in Mississippi swift access to top-notch healthcare they deserve and need to feel better faster.

The onsite clinics are available to other municipalities, as well as area school districts, large employer businesses and community organizations around the state. Anyone interested in TrustCare’s onsite clinic services can contact vaccine@trustcarehealth.com.