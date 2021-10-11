Lafayette County fully vaccinates half of its’ population

According to a data report from the Mississippi State Department of Health, 50% of Lafayette County’s population is fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

From October 8 to October 10, the MSDH reported 1,041 more cases of COVID-19, 22 deaths, and 55 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state has a total of 495,312 cases and 9,833 deaths, and 1,334,621 persons have been fully vaccinated, which is 45% of the state’s population.

From Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, Lafayette County has gained 23 cases of COVID-19. There have been no reports of deaths or LTC facility outbreaks. The county has a total of 8,413 COVID-19 cases, 137 deaths, 199 LTC facility outbreaks and 56 LTC facility deaths.

Less than half of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated putting it lower than the United States’ vaccination rate of 56% by 11 points. Overall, Mississippi has administered 76,222 booster doses to people with immunocompromised conditions.

While Lafayette County has administered 56,964 of COVID-19 vaccines and given 28,915 people at least one dose, only 26,793 people, or 50%, are fully vaccinated.

For more information on the Mississippi State Department of Health’s research and data on COVID-19, visit msdh.ms.gov/coronavirus.