MDOT Commissioner announces updates to county, city projects

Northern Transportation District Commissioner John Caldwell has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation maintenance projects in areas of the northwest region Mississippi, including Lafayette County and Oxford.

“It is great to see more work getting done, but we have a long way to go,” said Caldwell. “Please be mindful of workers in work zones as we continue with a variety of roadway improvements. Stay safe y’all.”

Roundabout construction at State Route 7 and State Route 9W intersection in Lafayette County is currently underway.

Talbot Brothers Inc. out of Nesbit, Mississippi has been awarded a $1.7 million dollar contract to construct a roundabout at the intersections of State Route 7 and State Route 9 in Lafayette County.

The contractor has completed most of the earthwork and has begun placement of the stone base material. Concrete curbing should begin in the next few weeks.

Currently traffic is using a temporary detour that allows construction of the roundabout without traffic impeding the construction progress.

The new roundabout will provide a continuous flow for traffic, and a safer intersection at State Route 7 and State Route 9 West.

The city of Oxford will also have a new addition that will aid in the safety of drivers and the flow of traffic.

A new intersection at SR 7 and South Lamar in Oxford, also constructed by Talbot Brothers Inc., is nearing completion. Talbot Brothers Inc. were awarded a $2.6 million dollar contract to construct the intersection.

This project now aligns County Road 401 and South Lamar at a common intersection, and provides turn lanes for northbound and southbound traffic along SR 7. The contractor is wrapping up grading work and installing shoulder gravel, permanent striping and permanent grass to complete the project.