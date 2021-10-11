Walk-On’s Seeks Team Members for First Oxford Restaurant

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is gearing up to bring a taste of Louisiana to Oxford this December, and the popular restaurant is in search of individuals who are fun and outgoing to join its team in preparation for the grand opening.

“We’re thrilled to bring a memorable game-day experience and scratch-made dishes to the Oxford community,” said Franchisee Matt Gallagher. “As we prepare to open our doors, we’re looking for talented candidates to join us in bringing Walk-On’s delicious Louisiana cuisine to life.

“We offer competitive pay, advancement opportunities and flexible hours that set us apart from our competitors. We look forward to meeting our incredible new team members in the weeks ahead and can’t wait for opening day this December.”

Located at 1741 University Ave., Walk-On’s is seeking up to 200 local teammates for all positions – including cooks, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at www.walk-ons.com/careers or in person at the hiring trailer next to the new Walk-On’s restaurant Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Candidates are required to bring a valid ID with them to apply.

When Walk-On’s first Oxford restaurant opens, it will mark the third in Mississippi and 59th systemwide. For more information about Oxford’s new Walk-On’s, visit facebook.com/WalkOnsOxford.

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Louisiana cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For more information, visit www.walk-ons.com.