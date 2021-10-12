Dr. Robert “Bobby” Foster Cullum, Jr., 66, passed away at his home in Oxford, MS Saturday, October 9, 2021. The funeral service will be held Friday, October 15, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at North Oxford Baptist Church in Oxford, MS with Rev. Jim Burke, Rev. Charles Lipe, and Rev. Scott Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Eastover Memorial Cemetery in Oxford, MS. The visitation will be held prior to the service at the church beginning at 9:00 A.M. Waller Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Born in Waverly, Tennessee to the late Robert Foster Cullum, Sr. and Jeananne West Cullum, Dr. Cullum retired as a Research Scientist with the USDA ARS Sedimentation Lab. Cullum was a member of North Oxford Baptist Church and their Flying Elephants construction Ministry Team.

He had a heart for service, willingly helping friends and neighbors with anything they needed. He also enjoyed serving on many mission trips both in the US and several countries. His motivation for his servant’s heart was to serve and bring honor to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

He was deeply devoted to his family who he was proud of, loved deeply, and would do anything for.

Bobby is survived by his wife of 37 years, Norrisa Cullum, of Oxford, MS; two sons, Brandon Cullum and his wife, Haley, of Athens, GA and Christopher Cullum and his wife, Helen Stritzel, of Memphis, TN; sister, Cindy Price and her husband, Tim, of Gallatin, TN; brother, Jerry Cullum of Waverly, TN and two grandchildren, Millie and Ollie Cullum.

Memorials in Dr. Cullum’s memory may be made to The Gideons International Processing Center. P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.

For further information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.