2021 Tailgate for Palmer returning to in-person event

After converting the event into a virtual celebration, Tailgate for Palmer is returning for a full in-person experience.

On Saturday, Palmer Home for Children will be hosting the ultimate football watch party at the Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center for the Ole Miss at Tennessee football game.

Tailgate for Palmer, now in its sixth year, will feature SEC tailgating — including live games, food and drinks — while raising money to benefit the mission of Palmer Home.

Slow-cooked BBQ by Pitmaster Malcolm Reed of HowToBBQRight, culinary creations from GRIT, a silent auction, an art pull (similar to a cake walk, but with art), bourbon tastings and a live halftime performance are set for this year’s event.

Palmer Home is also helping raise funds to provide meals through More Than a Meal. Sponsors and ticket holders will have the option to add $10 to their purchase price to go to More Than a Meal. More Than a Meal is an organization that helps provide food and a sense of community to those in need.

“We love the impact that (More Than a Meal) is having on families in Oxford,” said Sara Hollis, Palmer Home senior vice president of engagement. “We rely on so many partners to carry out our mission to help vulnerable children, as do the board and volunteers serving More Than a Meal. We are thrilled to support their efforts.”

This year’s Tailgate for Palmer will begin at 5:30 p.m. with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit palmerhome.org/events/.